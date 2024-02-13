Alpex Solar IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Alpex Solar IPO, the total subscription reached 324.03 times, with QIB's subscribing 141.48 times, non-institutional buyers 502.31 times, and retail investors 351.89 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The IPO is worth Rs 74.52 crore, and it consists entirely of fresh issues of 64.8 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 109 to Rs 115 per share.

The allotment for the Alpex Solar IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.