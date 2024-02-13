Alpex Solar IPO: Here Are The Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Alpex Solar Limited is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 13.
On the last day of subscription for Alpex Solar IPO, the total subscription reached 324.03 times, with QIB's subscribing 141.48 times, non-institutional buyers 502.31 times, and retail investors 351.89 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The IPO is worth Rs 74.52 crore, and it consists entirely of fresh issues of 64.8 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 109 to Rs 115 per share.
Investors can check the Alpex Solar IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Alpex Solar IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Alpex Solar Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records
Alpex Solar IPO Listing Date
Shares of Alpex Solar Limited are set to list on NSE SME on Thursday, February 15.
Alpex Solar IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, February 8
IPO Close Date: Monday, February 12
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, February 13
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, February 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, February 14
Listing Date: Thursday, February 15
About Alpex Solar Limited
Established in August 1993, Alpex Solar Limited is a solar panel manufacturer using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies. They offer various solar panel modules and comprehensive solar energy solutions, serving clients like Tata Power and BVG India. The company holds ISO certifications for quality and operates from a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, with offices in multiple locations.