All Time Plastics IPO Subscribed 62% On Day 2— Check GMP

All Time Plastics Ltd.'s initial public offer was subscribed 62% so far on second day. The IPO was subscribed 0.29 times on the first day on Thursday.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400.6 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, totaling Rs 280 crore, and an offer for sale of 44 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 120.6 crore.

The company is a leading manufacturer of plastic houseware products. Swedish furniture giant Ikea is among its major clients.

While most of its business comes from supplying consumerware to other brands, it also sells products directly to consumers under its own label, All Time Branded Products.