Akums Drugs Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 646–679 Apiece

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 646–679 per share for its upcoming initial public offering that is set to open next week for investors.

The public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer for sale of 1.73 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor. Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain are the promoters selling 15.1 lakh shares each, while Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte will offload 1.43 crore shares under the OFS component.

The issue will open for subscription on July 30 and close on Aug. 1. The bidding for the anchor portion will open for a day on July 29. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 22 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples, according to the price band advertisement released by the company on Thursday.