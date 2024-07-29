Akums Drugs And Pharmaceuticals IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas.

It owns the intellectual property for the manufacturing processes of several formulations, and their core business is focused on providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions to clients.

Some of their other services include formulation research and development, preparation and filing of regulatory dossiers in the Indian and global markets, and other testing services.

As a CDMO, the company produces an extensive range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, liquid orals, vials, ampoules, blow-filled seals, topical preparations, eye drops, dry powder injections, and gummies, among others.

Akums is the largest CDMO by production capacity, serving Indian pharma markets in FY24 (among assessed peers). It has 10 manufacturing plants, with a total formulation production capacity of 49.23 billion units annually as of FY24, accounting for 4.5 times of its second-largest peer by capacity (among assessed peers).

Additionally, Akums is expected to add two manufacturing units for the CDMO business.

The company is also engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.