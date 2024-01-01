Akanksha Power IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.
The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO, which opened for subscription on December 27 and concluded its subscription period on December 29 is an SME IPO - a book-built issue with a total value of Rs 27.49 crores, offering 49.98 lakh fresh shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe at a price range of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The total subscription numbers reached 38.51 times for QIBs, 238.60 times for NIIs, and 110.44 times for retail investors by the end of Day 3. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares, and the minimum investment amounts are Rs 110,000 for retail investors and Rs 220,000 for HNIs.
Investors can check Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Limited.
How to check Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Akanksha Power IPO Listing Date
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 27, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 29, 2023
Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 1, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Listing Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 4,998,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 27.49 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Shares for fresh issue: 4,998,000 shares
Price band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO Limited
Founded in 2008, Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited specialises in manufacturing electrical equipment for diverse sectors. Their product range includes switchboards, transformers, and energy management systems. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, the company provides turnkey electrical project solutions and services to clients like Hindustan Aeronautics and Indian Oil Corporation. Operating from two facilities in Nashik, Maharashtra, they have 62 permanent employees and 387 contract employees. As of June 30, 2023, Odisha contributes 34.61% to the company's revenue, while Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Gujarat contribute 8.77%, 0.10%, 3.19%, and 1.30%, respectively.