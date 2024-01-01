Akanksha Power IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO, which opened for subscription on December 27 and concluded its subscription period on December 29 is an SME IPO - a book-built issue with a total value of Rs 27.49 crores, offering 49.98 lakh fresh shares. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe at a price range of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The total subscription numbers reached 38.51 times for QIBs, 238.60 times for NIIs, and 110.44 times for retail investors by the end of Day 3. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares, and the minimum investment amounts are Rs 110,000 for retail investors and Rs 220,000 for HNIs.

The allotment for the Akanksha Power and Infrastructure IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.