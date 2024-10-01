AJAX Engineering Files Draft IPO Papers For Mainboard Listing

AJAX Engineering Ltd., a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of concrete equipment, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering.

The company will not issue any fresh shares, and the IPO will consist entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.28 crore equity shares, with a face value of Re 1 each.

The promoter selling shareholders include Krishnaswamy Vijay, Kalyani Vijay, Jacob Jiten John, Jacob Hansen Family Trust, Susie John, and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP. The equity shares from the offering are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO are ICICI Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. Link Intime India Pvt. will act as the registrar for the IPO.