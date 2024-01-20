Airtel Arm Bharti Hexacom Files Papers For IPO

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Ltd. has approved the public listing of the company's shares, which will allow for a partial exit of the government.

The initial public offering of Hexacom will consist of up to 10 crore shares with a face value of Rs 5 each via an offer-for-sale component only, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. The plan has been approved by the board of directors.

The offer represents 20% of the subsidiary's equity that will be offloaded by Telecommunication Consultants of India Ltd. Airtel holds 70% of the equity share capital of the company, and the Union government holds the rest 30% through TCIL.