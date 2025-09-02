Airtel Africa Said To Tap Citi For Airtel Money's 2026 IPO

Billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Airtel Africa Plc has tapped Citigroup Inc. for a planned initial public offering of its mobile money unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Africa’s third-largest telecom operator is working with the Wall Street bank and is meeting investors in Dubai this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The company has been weighing a deal that could value Airtel Money at more than $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported last year. It was considering the United Arab Emirates, London and other European venues, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

No final decisions have been made on the timing, location or size of the deal.

A spokesperson for Airtel Africa said the firm remains committed to listing its mobile money business in the first half of 2026. Representatives for Citi declined to comment.