Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Opens For Subscription: Latest GMP Signals 118% Listing Gain, Check Key Details

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 91.1 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issuance of 65 lakh shares.

The price band for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO has been fixed at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 1,000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment at the upper price band works out to Rs 2.8 lakh, for at least 2,000 shares. High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to bid for at least three lots, or 3,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 4.20 lakh.

The subscription window for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO will close on Sept. 15. The tentative date for allotment of shares is Sept. 16. The company will initiate refunds and credit of shares to demat accounts on Sept. 17.

Airfloa Rail Technology shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Sept. 18.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed registrar. The issue’s market maker is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.