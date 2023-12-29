AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO was subscribed 43.57 times on the final day of its subscription.
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO which concluded subscription on December 28, witnessed robust demand, particularly on the final day, with Non-Institutional Investors subscribing 52.17 times, Retail investors 30.93 times, and an overall subscription of 43.57 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 15.02 crore, features a fresh offering of 16.88 lakh shares at the price of Rs 89 per share.
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Allotment Date
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment will be finalized on Friday, December 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Investors can check the AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check AIK Pipes and Polymers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Now, you can see your allocation details.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Listing Date
The shares of AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited will list on BSE SME on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
IPO Close Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
Basis of Allotment: Friday, December 29, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 1, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 1, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 1,688,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 15.02 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,688,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 15.02 Cr)
Price per share: Rs 89
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited
Established in 2017, AIK Pipes and Polymers Limited, based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a leading manufacturer of pipes, HDPE fittings, MDPE pipes, and PPR pipes. Specializing in water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage systems, and telecommunications, the company operates three manufacturing facilities on lease. AIK Pipes holds accreditation from authorities like BIS, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Indian Oil Corporation, and GAIL. Registered as a supplier for water supply and sewerage management with the Government of Rajasthan, the ISO 9001:2015 certified company recorded a total income of Rs. 1400.42 lakhs and a profit after tax of Rs. 101.97 lakhs as of June 30, 2023. With a dedicated team of 23 employees, AIK Pipes emphasizes quality and efficiency in its operations.