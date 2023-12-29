AIK Pipes And Polymers IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Look for the "Check Application Status" section.

In the drop-down menu, select "AIK Pipes And Polymers Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).

Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.

Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.

Click the "Submit" button.

Now, you can see your allocation details.