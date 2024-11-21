Ahead Of IPO, Enviro Infra Engineers Mops Up Rs 195 Crore From Anchor Investors

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, a day ahead of the launch of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.31 shares at Rs 148 apiece to 22 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing.

The investors included Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund, Winro Commercial (India) Ltd., LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund and LIC MF Value Fund, among others.

Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund secured 10.27% of the allocation, while Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund-2 and Singularity Equity Fund I each netted 7.7%.

Three domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of six schemes, the filing stated. They have collectively netted 30.82% of the anchor portion for Rs 60 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, through four of its funds, has secured an allocation of 7.71%.