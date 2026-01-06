India’s IPO Market Braces For A Valuation Reality Check After Blockbuster Run In 2025

Haldea pointed out that the surge in IPO activity has been largely funded by retail participation, both directly and via mutual funds. However, signs of fatigue emerged last year. Average listing gains dropped sharply — from around 30% in 2024 to nearly 10% in 2025 — and oversubscription levels moderated.

"Retail investors largely come for listing pops, and that enthusiasm did taper in 2025," Haldea said. Still, he stressed that demand for fresh equity remains strong as mutual funds continue to receive steady inflows. "There is only so much they can deploy in the secondary market, especially when valuations are stretched. Fresh paper is still required."

According to Haldea, the pipeline for 2026 remains robust, but its success will hinge on sensible pricing and secondary market support. "If valuations are kept in check, 2026 could well turn out to be another strong year."