Afcons Infrastructure's Rs 5,430-Crore IPO To Open On Oct 25

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.'s Rs 5,430-crore initial public offering will open for bidding from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29. The IPO is a mix of both fresh issue and an offer for sale, totaling Rs 1,250 crore and Rs 4,180 crore respectively, at a face value of Rs 10 each.

The net proceeds received through OFS will be received by the selling shareholders after deducting their proportion of the offer expenses and the required taxes. The company will not get obtain any proceedings from the OFS.

The infrastructure firm will utilise the net proceeds received from fresh issues towards funding long-term working capital requirements, repaying certain outstanding borrowings and for other general corporate activities.