Afcons Infra To Focus On Corporate Governance To Woo Investors

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. made a tepid debut on the exchanges, listing at an 8% discount on the National Stock Exchange. The stock listed at Rs 426 a piece on the NSE as against the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 463.

At the end of day two of the bidding, the public issue had struggled to garner investor interest and was subscribed only 36%. However, on the last day, Afcons Infrastructure managed a subscription rate of 2.63 times with some push.

Commenting on the subdued response to the IPO and the way forward, Afcons Infrastructure’s management said that the focus will now be on corporate governance to attract investors.

On being asked if the IPO's higher pricing led to a subdued response from investors, Afcons Infrastructure Managing Director Paramasivan Srinivasan said that the price was advised by its book-running lead managers “based on extensive feedback from domestic investors and international investors".

The IPO price band of the multinational construction and engineering company was set in the range of Rs 440–463. The Shapoorju Pallonji Group company raised Rs 5,430 crore from the market.

“Our entity is compared with that of L&T by most of the investors. If we look at some of our accounting principles like accelerated depreciation for TBMs and others, we are priced, roughly, at cash profit level at a one-third discount to L&T, and Ebitda level at a 50% discount to L&T,” he told NDTV Profit, adding, “We believe it has a definitive upside possibility for investors.”