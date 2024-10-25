Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP Down By Nearly Half After Tepid Investor Response On Day 1

The Rs 5,430-crore initial public offering launched by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. was subscribed only 10% on its first day on Friday. As the IPO drew a tepid response, the grey market premium on the stock slipped to nearly half, according to reports.

The GMP on the stock dwindled to Rs 33, as shared by InvestorGain platform. This was down 45% as compared to the GMP of Rs 60 reported on Oct. 24, a day before the IPO was opened for subscription.

The current grey market trends indicate that Afcons Infrastructure may end up making a modest debut at the stock market. The estimated listing price—the sum of GMP and the upper end of the IPO price band—stands at Rs 496.

If the shares list at Rs 496 apiece, it would mark a premium of 7.1% as against the upper IPO price of Rs 463 per share. However, GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.