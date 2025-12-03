Aequs IPO Day One Subscription Opens: Check Latest GMP

Aequs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd, a contract manufacturing firm specialising in consumer durable goods and aerospace parts opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3.

The issue will end on Friday, December 5.

The company said it has garnered Rs 414 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO. The anchor book saw participation from domestic and global institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, Motilal Oswal MF, BlackRock Global Funds, Steadview Capital, and Citigroup, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Aequs has allotted around 3.34 crore equity shares to 33 funds at Rs 124 apiece, raising Rs 413.92 crore. The price band has been set at Rs 118-124 per share for the issue, valuing Aequs at over Rs 8,300 crore.

The IPO offer structure comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 670 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares valued at Rs 252 crore by promoters and existing investors, taking the total issue size to Rs 922 crore.