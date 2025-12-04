Aequs IPO GMP In Spotlight As Subscription Enters Second Day

Aequs Ltd., Bengaluru-based precision component manufacturer specialising in aerospace solutions, which launched its initial public offering on Wednesday, December 3, was fully booked on Day 1. The mainboard issue was subscribed 3.42 times, led by demand from Retail Investors who subscribed their quota 11.46 times. NIIs bid for 3,92,64,600 shares against the 1,15,37,634 shares on offer, subscribing 3.4 times. QIB subscription stood at 0.66 times.

Amid the subscription spree, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts since yesterday.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has shown marginal, yet consistent gains since the announcement of the IPO price band. Private market investors will continue to monitor trends as subscription volume picks up in the next two days. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s all you need to know about the Aequs IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, important dates and other key details.