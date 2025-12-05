Aequs IPO Gets Subscribed 101.63 Times On Last Day Led By QIBs

Aequs primarily operates in the aerospace segment, but over the years, it has expanded its product portfolio to include consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables. Its consumer products include cookware and small home appliances, while its plastics offerings include outdoor toys, figurines, toy vehicles, and components for consumer electronics such as portable computers and smart devices.

The company is backed by prominent investors, including Amicus Capital, Amansa Capital, Steadview Capital, Catamaran—the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, and Sparta Group.

Its key clients are Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Collins Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Safran, GKN Aerospace, Mubea Aerostructures, Honeywell, Eaton, and Sabca in aerospace, and Hasbro, Spinmaster, Wonderchef, and Tramontina in consumer products.

The firm operates manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the USA. In India, the company runs three manufacturing clusters in Belagavi, Hubballi, and Koppal in Karnataka.

Aequs has been founded by Aravind Melligeri, who has long experience in the aerospace sector, and was a co-founder of Quest Global Engineering. The company will make its debut on the stock market on Dec. 10.