Aequs IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies

The allotment for the Aequs IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.

According to BSE, investors bid for 4,27,13,40,720 shares against the 4,20,26,913 on offer, subscribing 101.63 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors, who have subscribed 120.92 times, followed by non-institutional investors, who have subscribed 80.62 times and retail investors, who have subscribed 78.05 times.

Investors can check the Aequs IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

The Aequs IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 921.81 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.4 crore shares, amounting to Rs 670 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 2.03 crore shares worth Rs 251.81 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The lot size per application was 120 shares. Retail bidders were required to apply for at least one lot, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band. The minimum application size for small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,08,320.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while the issue registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.