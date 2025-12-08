Aequs IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE, Kfin Technologies
The share allotment status for the Aequs IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Aequs IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.
According to BSE, investors bid for 4,27,13,40,720 shares against the 4,20,26,913 on offer, subscribing 101.63 times on the final day of subscription. The interest in the IPO is led by Qualified institutional investors, who have subscribed 120.92 times, followed by non-institutional investors, who have subscribed 80.62 times and retail investors, who have subscribed 78.05 times.
Investors can check the Aequs IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The Aequs IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 921.81 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.4 crore shares, amounting to Rs 670 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 2.03 crore shares worth Rs 251.81 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per share. The lot size per application was 120 shares. Retail bidders were required to apply for at least one lot, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band. The minimum application size for small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) was 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,08,320.
JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while the issue registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Aequs Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "AEQUS from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the Kfin Technologies website - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
Select "Aequs Ltd." from the IPO name dropdown list.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, Demat Account or PAN.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Aequs IPO - Use Of Proceeds
The company has proposed to use a major portion of the IPO funds for repayment of debts. A portion of the funds will also be used for capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery and equipment. The company will utilise remaining funds for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
About Aequs
Aequs Ltd. is a diversified precision component manufacturing company. It specialises in aerospace solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning for the aerospace clients. It has also expanded into consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durables in the last few years.