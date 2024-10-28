Aegis Logistics Unit Plans Rs 4,000-Crore IPO, To Raise Rs 800 Crore Via Private Placement

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. on Monday announced that its board of directors have approved its proposal to raise Rs 4,000 crore through an initial public offering and Rs 800 crore through private placement.

The Aegis Logistics subsidiary's IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, the company's exchange filing stated.

The company added that the IPO is subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

The preferential issue will be for an amount of Rs 800 crore on a private placement basis, the company added.

Aegis Logistics reported a 1% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 152.02 crore for the second quarter of this financial year, meeting analysts' estimates. This was slightly above the Rs 151 crore estimate given by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose by 41.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1,750.42 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 1,856 crore.