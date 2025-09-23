Advance Agrolife Sets IPO Price Band For Rs 193-Crore Fresh Issue
Advance Agrolife IPO: The IPO contains only a fresh issue of shares worth up to nearly Rs 193 crore.
Fertiliser-maker Advance Agrolife Ltd. set the price band for its initial public offering of shares worth up to Rs 192.8 crore. The IPO will open on Sept. 30 and close on Oct. 3.
Investors can bid between a price band of Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 equity shares requiring an investment of Rs 15,000, according to a public advertisement on Tuesday.
The company will seek investments from large institutions through the pre-IPO anchor round on Sept. 29.
The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done on Oct. 6. Advance Agrolife will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 8.
The IPO contains only a fresh issue of shares worth up to nearly Rs 193 crore. The company intends to utilise Rs 135 crore from the net proceeds to fund incremental working capital requirements, as per its offer documents.
Advance Agrolife manufactures a wide range of both technical and formulation-grade agrochemical products. The products are designed for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both agri seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. The major product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
The company has 404 generic registrations comprising 376 Formulation Grade registrations and 28 Technical Grade registrations for the agrochemicals.
It exports to seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China (including Hong Kong), Turkey, Egypt, Kenya and Nepal.
Advance Agrolife reported a revenue from operations of Rs 502 crore in the financial year 2025. Net profit was Rs 25.6 crore. On the operating level, Ebitda margin stood at 9.6%.
The company applied for IPO with SEBI in April this year. Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole merchant bank for the IPO.