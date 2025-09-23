Advance Agrolife Sets IPO Price Band For Rs 193-Crore Fresh Issue

Fertiliser-maker Advance Agrolife Ltd. set the price band for its initial public offering of shares worth up to Rs 192.8 crore. The IPO will open on Sept. 30 and close on Oct. 3.

Investors can bid between a price band of Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 150 equity shares requiring an investment of Rs 15,000, according to a public advertisement on Tuesday.

The company will seek investments from large institutions through the pre-IPO anchor round on Sept. 29.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done on Oct. 6. Advance Agrolife will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 8.

The IPO contains only a fresh issue of shares worth up to nearly Rs 193 crore. The company intends to utilise Rs 135 crore from the net proceeds to fund incremental working capital requirements, as per its offer documents.