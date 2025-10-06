Advance Agrolife IPO: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Websites

After the conclusion of the subscription process on October 3, the allotment status for the Advance Agrolife IPO will be finalised on Monday, October 6.

The Advance Agrolife IPO was oversubscribed 56.85 times on the final day of subscription.

Institutional investors (QIB): 27.31 times.

Non-Institutional investors (NII): 175.30 times.

Retail investors: 23.60 times.

Employee Reserved: 38.42 times.

The Advance Agrolife IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 192.86 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.