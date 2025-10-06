Advance Agrolife IPO: Check GMP And Steps To Verify Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Websites
Investors can expect a positive listing when Advance Agrolife shares debut on the market this week. Follow the step-by-step guide to check your allotment status here.
After the conclusion of the subscription process on October 3, the allotment status for the Advance Agrolife IPO will be finalised on Monday, October 6.
The Advance Agrolife IPO was oversubscribed 56.85 times on the final day of subscription.
Institutional investors (QIB): 27.31 times.
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 175.30 times.
Retail investors: 23.60 times.
Employee Reserved: 38.42 times.
The Advance Agrolife IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 192.86 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.93 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
Advance Agrolife IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of the Advance Agrolife IPO was Rs 20 as of 8:30 a.m. on October 6. Considering the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 100, the estimated listing price is Rs 120 (base price plus the latest GMP), indicating a gain of around 20% per share.
This means the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were trading at Rs 120 on the private market. Investors can expect an approximate gain of around 20% when the shares list on the BSE and NSE ths week.
The GMP for the mainboard issue was Rs 5 when it opened for subscription on Monday. It gained further to Rs 14.5 when the IPO closed for subscription on Friday.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Investors who bid for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check their allotment status on the NSE or BSE websites, or through the registrar, Kfin Technologies.
How To Check Advance Agrolife IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose Advance Agrolife Ltd.
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Advance Agrolife IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "ADVANCE".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Advance Agrolife IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech
Visit the KfinTech IPO allotment page — https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Advance Agrolife Limited’ as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details based on the option you selected.
Click on the ‘Search’ button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to happen on October 7.
The tentative listing date for the Advance Agrolife IPO on the BSE and NSE is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8.
Use of IPO Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.