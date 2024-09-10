Aditya Ultra Steel IPO Subscribed Nearly 3 Times On Day Two So Far

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its second day of bidding after the issue was subscribed 2.10 times on the first day. The three-day offer entails a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 45.88 crore.

The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO's price band is set at Rs 59-62 apiece. The issue will close on September 11. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 1,24,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can invest in multiples of 4,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,48,000.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the listing scheduled on NSE SME on September 16.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.