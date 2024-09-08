Aditya Ultra Steel IPO Set To Open On Sept 9. — Check Price Band And Other Key Details

The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO opens for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 11. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the listing scheduled on NSE SME on September 16.

The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO's price band is between Rs 59 and Rs 62 per share. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 1,24,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can invest in multiples of 4,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,48,000.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 74,00,000 shares, around 35% is reserved for retail investors, 50% for qualified institutional buyers and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Aditya Ultra Steel IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.