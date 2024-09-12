Aditya Ultra Steel IPO Allotment Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status

The initial share sale of Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd. got subscribed 10.58 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. The public offer received bids for 7,43,66,000 shares against 70,30,000 shares on offer, according to data available with Chittorgarh.

The SME IPO was subscribed 4.50 times on Tuesday, and 2.10 times on the first day of bidding on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 1.21 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 12.16 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 23.26 times subscription.

The three-day offer entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 45.88 crore. The Aditya Ultra Steel IPO's price band was set at Rs 59-62 apiece. Retail investors needed to apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 1,24,000. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) could invest in multiples of 4,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,48,000.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 12 with the listing scheduled on NSE SME on September 16.