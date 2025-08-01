Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 5.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Ltd. closed with a robust subscription on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was overall subscribed 100.69 times on the last day.
The IPO received bids for more than 113 crore shares against 1.12 crore shares on offer. As per the NSE data, retail investors booked their quota 50.87 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 133.21 times.
Following the successful closure of the subscription window, the investors are waiting for the company to finalise the share allotment status. Aditya Infotech is scheduled to finsalise the IPO allotment status on Aug. 1.
The Rs 1,300-crore IPO was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31.
Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Open MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.
From the dropdown menu, select 'Aditya Infotech Ltd'.
Choose PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number with IFSC.
Enter required details.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check allotment status.
Aditya Infotech IPO: Check Allotment On NSE Website
Go to the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the option that says ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Pick ‘Aditya Infotech Ltd.’ from the issue symbol dropdown.
Enter both your PAN and Application Number as required.
Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment status.
Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Open the BSE IPO allotment page here
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
Choose ‘Aditya Infotech Ltd’ from the dropdown menu.
Enter either your Application Number or PAN.
Fill in the captcha code exactly as shown.
Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.
Aditya Infotech IPO GMP
As per Investorgain, the latest GMP for Aditya Infotech IPO stood at Rs 300 apiece at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. Based on the upper price band of Rs 675, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 975. The latest GMP indicates a potential gain of around 44.44% per share.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Aditya Infotech IPO Key Details
The Rs 1,300-crore IPO of Aditya Infotech Ltd. was a book-built issue consisting of a fresh issuance of 74 lakh shares, worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.19 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.
The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share.
Once the IPO allotment status is finalised, the company will initiate transfer of shares to the Demat accounts and refunds on Aug. 4.
Aditya Infotech shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Aug. 5.
Use Of Proceeds
Aditya Infotech plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to reduce part of its existing borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Aditya Infotech
Aditya Infotech Ltd. makes and sells video security and surveillance products under the brand name ‘CP Plus’. Its product range includes smart home IoT cameras, HD analog systems, advanced network cameras, body-worn and thermal cameras, long-range IR cameras and AI-based solutions like automatic number plate recognition, people counting and heat mapping.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.