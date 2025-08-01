Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Ltd. closed with a robust subscription on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was overall subscribed 100.69 times on the last day.

The IPO received bids for more than 113 crore shares against 1.12 crore shares on offer. As per the NSE data, retail investors booked their quota 50.87 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 133.21 times.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, the investors are waiting for the company to finalise the share allotment status. Aditya Infotech is scheduled to finsalise the IPO allotment status on Aug. 1.

The Rs 1,300-crore IPO was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.