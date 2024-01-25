Addictive Learning Technology (Lawsikho) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon: How To Check Allotment Status

The SME IPO of Addictive Learning Technology Limited (Lawsikho) concluded on January 24 with an overall subscription of 273.12 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 116.27 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 414.44 times and retail investors subscribed 301.71 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.

The IPO, which opened on January 19, is a book-built issue of Rs 60.16 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 41.37 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 57.92 crore and offer for sale of 1.6 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 2.24 crore. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Addictive Learning Technology Limited.

The allotment for the Lawsikho IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.