Addictive Learning Technology (Lawsikho) IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Addictive Learning Technology IPO is set to be announced on Thursday, January 25.
The SME IPO of Addictive Learning Technology Limited (Lawsikho) concluded on January 24 with an overall subscription of 273.12 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 116.27 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 414.44 times and retail investors subscribed 301.71 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.
The IPO, which opened on January 19, is a book-built issue of Rs 60.16 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 41.37 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 57.92 crore and offer for sale of 1.6 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 2.24 crore. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.
As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Addictive Learning Technology Limited.
The allotment for the Lawsikho IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Investors can check the Lawsikho IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Limited.
How to check Lawsikho IPO allotment status
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Addictive Learning Technology Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN, Application number or Demat account number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Shares of Addictive Learning Technology Limited are set to be listed on Tuesday, January 30
Addictive Learning Technology IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 29, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 29, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Addictive Learning Technology IPO Issue Details
Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot Size: 1000 Shares
Total Issue Size: 4,297,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 60.16 crore)
About Addictive Learning Technology Limited
Estabilished in September 2017, Addictive Learning Technology Limited is an educational technology platform that primarily cater to senior mid- career professional, and sometimes young professional, providing upskilling and career services. The company that offers and training programs to help individuals advance their skills. The company covers law, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Business Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Content Writing, and Data Science under three difference brands Lawsikho, Skill Arbitrage, and Dataisgood.
The company also provides international bar exam courses, such as
Canada Bar Exam: Indian lawyers who want to practice in Canada must pass the Canadian Barrister & Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).
UK Solicitor Qualification Exam: Indian lawyers can now train to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales by passing the solicitors' qualifying exam (SQE).