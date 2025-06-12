Adani Plans Airport Unit IPO By 2027

The Adani Group plans to borrow $30 billion from domestic and international markets to bankroll its massive investment plan, the executives said.

Internal accruals will finance the rest with about $50 billion likely from the group’s listed companies, they added. Newer assets, including airports, roads, and renewable energy projects, should bring in another $20 billion by 2030 by when the metals business will likely be listed as well, the executives said.

Adani Group, with interests stretching from ports to green energy and cement to media, is also back to luring overseas investors.

It raised about $750 million for an acquisition in April, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to about a third of the bond issue. In May, its ports unit raised $150 million from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in a bilateral loan. Adani Airports this month secured $750 million via external commercial borrowings from international banks.