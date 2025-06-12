IPOsAdani Plans Airport Unit IPO By 2027
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Plans Airport Unit IPO By 2027

Adani Airports operates eight Indian airports and will be opening a new terminal on the outskirts of Mumbai in a few months time.

12 Jun 2025, 10:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Group, with interests stretching from ports to green energy and cement to media, is also back to luring overseas investors. (Photo source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Adani Group, with interests stretching from ports to green energy and cement to media, is also back to luring overseas investors. (Photo source: Bloomberg)

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group is gearing up to list its airports unit by 2027, as part of an ambitious growth plan that entails investing $100 billion across businesses over the next few years.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., India’s largest private-sector airport operator, will likely be spun off and listed by March 2027, according to Adani Group executives who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the details aren’t public. Currently owned by the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., the firm operates eight Indian airports and will be opening a new terminal on the outskirts of Mumbai in a few months time.

ALSO READ

Adani Group Prepares Massive $100 Billion Capex Plan
Opinion
Adani Group Prepares Massive $100 Billion Capex Plan
Read More

An Adani Group representative did not respond to an email seeking comments.

The accelerated investment and listing plans point to how the group led by Asia’s second-richest person is back to fundraising and rapid growth mode.

ALSO READ

Sagar Adani Charts Adani Group's Growth Path To Fuel India's Transformation
Opinion
Sagar Adani Charts Adani Group's Growth Path To Fuel India's Transformation
Read More

Metals Unit IPO 

The Adani Group plans to borrow $30 billion from domestic and international markets to bankroll its massive investment plan, the executives said.

Internal accruals will finance the rest with about $50 billion likely from the group’s listed companies, they added. Newer assets, including airports, roads, and renewable energy projects, should bring in another $20 billion by 2030 by when the metals business will likely be listed as well, the executives said.

Adani Group, with interests stretching from ports to green energy and cement to media, is also back to luring overseas investors.

It raised about $750 million for an acquisition in April, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to about a third of the bond issue. In May, its ports unit raised $150 million from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in a bilateral loan. Adani Airports this month secured $750 million via external commercial borrowings from international banks.

ALSO READ

Adani Group May Bring Down Promoter Stake In Companies, But Will Hold Majority
Opinion
Adani Group May Bring Down Promoter Stake In Companies, But Will Hold Majority
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT