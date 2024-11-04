ACME Solar Holdings To Use Banking Proceeds For Debt Repayment And Growth Initiatives

When asked about the business operations of the company, Nikhil Dhingra, chief executive officer of ACME Solar Holdings, said that ACME Solar is an independent power producer specialising in renewable energy, focused on supplying long-term power to government entities.

"We exclusively provide power to government organisations and are an integrated player involved in bidding, financing, and operating power projects," he added.

Nikhil Dhingra mentioned that the renewable energy producer has been in the solar power sector for the past 13 years, emphasising that solar generation is highly predictable.

The company has executed nearly 3.7 gigawatts of solar projects and divested 1.8 gigawatts. Currently, they have energised 1.2 gigawatts of plants in Jaisalmer, he said. ACME Solar Holdings operations span across 12 to 13 states in India.

"Looking ahead, all future projects, amounting to over 2.5 gigawatts post-2025, will be with four central entities, namely Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., and SJVN Ltd," he added.

Nikhil Dhingra also emphasised that historically, their capacity was split evenly, with 50% dedicated to state entities and 50% to central ones.