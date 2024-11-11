Acme Solar IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status And Latest GMP

The ACME Solar Holdings IPO was subscribed 2.75 times on its final day of bidding, Nov. 8. The IPO attracted bids for a total of 16,00,13,316 shares, compared to the 5,82,03,223 shares available, according to NSE data till 5:30 pm on Friday.

The ACME Solar Holdings IPO saw varied demand across categories. The retail portion was subscribed 3.1 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw a stronger response with 3.54 times subscriptions. Bidding was lowest in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category, with the subscription being 0.97 times.