Accent Microcell IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for the Accent Microcell IPO began on December 8, and concluded on December 12. The IPO received a tremendous response from investors during this time. On the last day of the subscription, investors showed strong interest in buying shares with the IPO being oversubscribed 362.41 times. The subscription numbers were impressive, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) showing a subscription of 118.48 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 576.70 times, and Retail investors at 409.95 times.

Investors who subscribed for the Accent Microcell IPO will now be keenly looking forward to the allotment details. Here's all you need to know.