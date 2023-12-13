Accent Microcell IPO Allotment Date And How To Check Allotment Status
Accent Microcell's IPO saw overwhelming demand on the last day, with subscriptions far exceeding the available shares for purchase.
The subscription period for the Accent Microcell IPO began on December 8, and concluded on December 12. The IPO received a tremendous response from investors during this time. On the last day of the subscription, investors showed strong interest in buying shares with the IPO being oversubscribed 362.41 times. The subscription numbers were impressive, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) showing a subscription of 118.48 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 576.70 times, and Retail investors at 409.95 times.
Investors who subscribed for the Accent Microcell IPO will now be keenly looking forward to the allotment details. Here's all you need to know.
Accent Microcell IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Accent Microcell Limited is expected to be announced on Wednesday, December 13.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Accent Microcell IPO Listing Date
The shares of Accent Microcell Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, December 15.
* This a tentative date and is subject to change.
Accent Microcell IPO Allotment Status: Where to check?
Investors can check the allotment of Accent Microcell Limited on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
How to check Accent Microcell IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Accent Microcell Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Accent Microcell IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, December 8
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, December 12
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, December 13
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, December 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, December 14
Listing Date: Friday, December 15
Accent Microcell IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 5,600,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 78.40 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 5,600,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 78.40 Cr)
Shares for Fresh Issue: 5,600,000 shares
Price Band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot Size: 1000 Shares
About Accent Microcell Limited
Established in 2012, Accent Microcell Limited is a leading manufacturer of cellulose-based excipients serving industries like pharmaceuticals, supplements, food, and cosmetics. With over 22 grades of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) under brand names Accel, Acrocell, Maccel, and Vincel, our products include Spray-dried and Spin-flash-dried varieties. We operate from two advanced facilities in Ahmedabad and Dahej, SEZ, with a combined capacity of 8,000 metric tonnes. Serving clients in 45 countries, our commitment to quality makes us a trusted global partner.