Abha Power And Steel IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And More

Abha Power and Steel IPO comprises a fresh issue of 41.39 lakh shares, worth Rs 31.04 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 10 lakh shares, totalling to Rs 7.5 crore.

Abha Power and Steel IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 2. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Dec. 3.

Shares of Abha Power and Steel are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Dec. 4.

Abha Power and Steel IPO price band has been set at Rs 75 per share. Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size of 1,600 shares, aggregating to a minimum investment to Rs 1,20,000.

Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. On the other hand, Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd. acts as the book running lead manager of the IPO, while Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker.