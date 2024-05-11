Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date And How To Check Allotment Status
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO was subscribed 25.49 times as of 7 PM on Friday, the last day of bidding for the issue.
On the last day of bidding for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, the total subscription reached 25.49 times, with institutional investors subscribing 72.78 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 16.50 times, retail investors subscribing 2.46 times and employee reserved category subscribing 6.52 times.
The IPO price band was set between Rs 300 to Rs 315 per share. The IPO by the housing finance company was subscribed 1.48 times on day 2 led by demand from employees and was subscribed 0.43 times on day 1.
The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd. in Bengaluru in 1990, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore by promoters and shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus dated April 30.
Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial share allotment process, so here are the important details that the investors should know about the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, May 13, 2024.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Allotment Details
On the allotment date specified above, you can check Aadhar Housing Finance IPO allotment on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for IPO, and on the BSE website.
The step-by-step guide to check the allotment status on the registrar and BSE website will shared soon. So bookmark this page for updates.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Listing Date
The shares of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited will be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Final Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 25.49 times.
Institutional investors: 72.78 times.
Non-institutional investors: 16.50 times.
Retail investors: 2.46 times.
Employee Reserved: 6.52 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 1.48 times.
Institutional investors: 2.05 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.94 times.
Retail investors: 0.94 times.
Employee Reserved: 3.59 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscriptions: 0.43 times.
Institutional investors: 0.33 times.
Non-institutional investors: 0.60 times.
Retail investors: 0.41 times.
Employee Reserved: 2.01 times.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, May 8
IPO Close Date: Friday, May 10
Basis of Allotment: Monday, May 13
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, May 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, May 14
Listing Date: Wednesday, May 16
About Aadhar Housing Finance Limited
Aadhar Housing Finance focusses on the low-income housing segment, wherein the ticket size is less than Rs 15 lakh, and offers mortgage-related loan products in tier-4 and tier-5 towns across the country. The company has a network of 487 branches, including 109 sales offices across 20 states and Union territories at the end of December 2023. In FY23, Aadhar Housing Finance posted a net profit of Rs 545 crore, up 22.5% from a year ago.
The company which commenced its operations in February 2011 as Aadhar Housing Finance, had a capital adequacy ratio of 39.7% as on Dec. 31, 2023. This is well above the RBI's minimum capital requirement for housing finance companies of 15%. The company's tier-I capital stood at 38.9%. The net worth of the company was Rs 4,249 crore at the end of December quarter.