Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Check Allotment, Listing Date And How To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of bidding for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, the total subscription reached 25.49 times, with institutional investors subscribing 72.78 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 16.50 times, retail investors subscribing 2.46 times and employee reserved category subscribing 6.52 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 300 to Rs 315 per share. The IPO by the housing finance company was subscribed 1.48 times on day 2 led by demand from employees and was subscribed 0.43 times on day 1.

The Aadhar Housing Finance IPO, incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Ltd. in Bengaluru in 1990, comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore by promoters and shareholders, according to the red herring prospectus dated April 30.

Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial share allotment process, so here are the important details that the investors should know about the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO.