3 IPO-Bound Companies Raise Rs 500 Crore From Anchor Investors

Three companies that will launch their initial public offerings on Wednesday have raised over Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

Rashi Peripherals Ltd. has garnered Rs 180 crore, while lenders Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. have mopped up Rs 166.95 crore and Rs 157 crore, respectively.

The three companies are set to float their maiden public issues on Feb. 7 to collectively mobilise around Rs 1,700 crore.