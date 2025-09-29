Tata Capital IPO: Worst Of Credit Cost Pressure Behind Us, Says CEO

Business NewsIPOsTata Capital IPO: Worst Of Credit Cost Pressure Behind Us, Says CEO
29 Sep 2025, 03:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit

Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IPO-bound Tata Capital, said the worst of credit cost pressures on the company is over. He cited the example of the Rs 71,000 crore housing finance segment, that has a credit cost of less than 10 basis points, and growing at 30%. "We have been getting full support from Tata Sons for growth capital. We wont be getting into the market at this time if the RBI had not mandated us. Our business model is grow at high pace with low credit cost. Our model is resilient as we are diverse across segments like housing, consumer, SME and corporate," he said.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IPO-bound Tata Capital. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Sep 29, 2025
