'Nifty To Hit ‘Lifetime Highs' In Six Months': D-Street Experts Bet On THESE Sectors Post GST Overhaul

The latest goods and services tax (GST) reforms are expected to boost momentum in the automobile, metals and financial services sectors, driven by a renewed focus on stimulating consumption, according to market experts.

After the introduction of the reduced tax slabs of 5% and 18%, which are set to be implemented from Sept. 22, market veterans believe this will revive demand, especially in entry-level vehicles and consumer goods, while improved sentiment could lead to a turnaround in credit cycles.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on the move, Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Global Research, said that the markets are responding positively to GST 2.0, with technical indicators suggesting durability in the recent rally.

“As a technician looking at the charts and trying to tie in the fundamentals, I'm tempted to believe that this move today can be durable, sustainable, and could potentially lead to a lot more upside on the upside. Because anyway, there is a lot of liquidity waiting on the sidelines wanting to come in,” he noted.

The GST Council has approved a major overhaul of the tax structure since its launch in 2017. The four existing slabs - 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% - have now been reduced to just two: 5% and 18%. A special 40% rate will apply to luxury items and sin goods like tobacco and high-end cars. Rates have been slashed on essentials, medicines, small cars and appliances. The move aims to boost domestic demand and counter Donald Trump's tariffs on India.

According to Shah, if the benchmark Nifty 50 sustains above the key 24,850 resistance level, it could soon move toward 25,200 and even 25,600, with a potential to hit “lifetime highs” within three to six months.