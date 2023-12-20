Hotels Worried Over Higher Taxes On Dine-In, Seek GST Parity With Restaurants

Mita Kar travels frequently within the country for work at least twice a month. The techie stays at a four-star hotel as her company bears the expenses. But, notwithstanding her long tiring days, she always forages for a meal outside the place of stay.

"Why pay 18% GST for a plate of biryani that I can get at a cheaper rate from another restaurant that's just 1 km away?" the 29-year-old woman asked. "After all, we don't get reimbursements for food!"

At a time when the sector is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the disparity in Goods and Services Tax on dining at hotels as compared with standalone restaurants is making hoteliers wary of a possible slump in revenue.

They argue that the existing GST structure for food and beverages in restaurants within hotels, where rates are based on room charges, poses a significant disadvantage.

Customers eating at standalone restaurants pay a uniform GST of 5%, while those dining at hotel restaurants are charged a steep 18% if the hotel's room tariff exceeds Rs 7,500—a rate that applies even to guests not putting up at the hotel.

"The current system where the GST rate for a restaurant within a hotel is tied to room rates is unfair, uncertain and disadvantageous," Pradeep Shetty, president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, told NDTV Profit.

While the mid-and upscale market hotels are allowed to claim input tax credit, the guests perceive the higher tax rates as a mere burden, according to Shetty, who is also the director at Maharaja Hotels, Mumbai.

"The perception of an 18% GST rate at a restaurant within a hotel discourages customers, even if the prices on the menu are lower compared to that with standalone restaurants," he said.

The hotels also encounter "challenges" catering to walk-in customers due to the disparity in the GST rate, according to the president of the FHRAI, which represents 55,000 hotels.

A customer dining at a standalone restaurant pays Rs 100 in GST for a Rs 2,000 meal, while the same at a hotel restaurant will attract a staggering Rs 360 in taxes, according to Vishal Tony, managing director at Ayatana Hospitality. "This difference is pronounced in the mid-market segment, where customers are more price-sensitive."

Tony highlighted that the impact of the GST disparity goes beyond just customer perception. "It hampers hotels' ability to attract customers and capitalise on potential revenue opportunities," he said. "The competitive disadvantage against standalone restaurants creates challenges in terms of market share."