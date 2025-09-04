GST Reforms To Cost 'Only' Rs 18,000 Crore For Central Government: Bernstein

The sweeping changes to GST rates will only lead to a Rs 18,000 crore fiscal burden for the centre, as per Bernstein's analysis.

This number amounts to only 0.05% of India's FY26 GDP value.

On Sept 3, the government announced significantly reduced GST rates on a wide array of goods, which will be applicable from September 22.

From daily FMCG products, cars and white goods to insurance, most products are expected to get cheaper for an average Indian consumer.

Brokerages have shared a rather optimistic view on the GST reforms, believing that it will significantly aid consumption and lead to better tax compliance.

The GST reforms, though, will lead to a short-term revenue hit for the government, the brokerages add.