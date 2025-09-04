GST Rate Cuts: Planning To Buy Your Dream Car Now? Check Which Models Got Cheaper And Costlier

Earlier, these two categories attracted 28% GST with compensation cess of 1%, and 28% GST with 3% compensation cess, respectively. Motorcycles up to 350 cc would be taxed at a lower GST of 18% against 28% earlier.

All automobiles above 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm as well as motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will be charged with a 40%. Small hybrid cars will also benefit, while EVs will continue to be charged at 5%.