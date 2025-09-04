GST For EVs Steady At 5%: Why Did GoM Propose A Rate Hike Of 18%?

Small cars and entry-level bikes are set to get cheaper as the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the tangled GST regime. Petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18% rate from the current 28%

Motorcycles up to 350 cc would be taxed at a lower GST of 18% against 28% currently. All automobiles above 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm as well as motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will be charged with a 40% levy.

Presently, automobiles are taxed at 28% which is the highest GST slab. A compensation cess, ranging from 1 to 22%, is levied on top of this rate, depending on the type of vehicle. The total tax incidence on cars, depending on engine, capacity and length, ranges from 29% for small petrol cars to 50 % for SUVs. Besides, GST on auto components has been reduced to 18% from the current 28%.