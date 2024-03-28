GST: Crackdown Unearths Nearly Rs 20,000 Crore In Fake Input-Tax-Credit Claims

A crackdown by the goods and services tax authorities has revealed 1,999 cases of false input-tax-credit claims worth over Rs 19,690 crore in the current financial year till January, NDTV Profit has learned.

In comparison, 1,940 cases worth Rs 13,175 crore were detected in a similar exercise in the previous financial year, according to data viewed by NDTV Profit. Of this, Rs 1,597 crore was recovered by authorities and 68 arrests were made. This is a 49% spike in the value of fake claims.

Such fake cases involve claims of ITC where there has been no real supply of goods or services, mostly through falsified invoicing.

The pace of recovery from these cases stands at 12.71%, lagging in Delhi and West Bengal, which have seen a high level of falsification in ITC claims.

The highest number of instances reported was in Gujarat (241 cases), followed by West Bengal (227 cases), Haryana (186), Assam (168), Rajasthan (143), Maharashtra (130), Karnataka (122) and Delhi (105).

Cracking down on fake ITC claims is an area the department is focusing on. It is an ongoing exercise that is widespread across sectors, an official with knowledge of the matter told NDTV on the condition of anonymity.