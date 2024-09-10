GST Council Introduces Reverse Charge Mechanism On Metal Scrap

The Council stated that if a business is selling metal scrap and is not registered for GST, it will not need to charge buyer for a tax. The buyer on the hand who is registered for GST, will then pay the tax directly to the government.

The provision also noted that an unregistered metal scrap seller, with sales exceeding a certain limit, will need to register for GST. After registration, the same RCM rules mentioned above will apply.

The GST Council has also recommended a 2% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on the supply of metal scrap by registered persons in the business to business supply of scrap.