GST Collections In July Reach Rs 1.82 Lakh Crore, Rise 10.3% Annually

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat continue to be among the top states in terms of GST revenue. In actual terms, Maharashtra continued to dominate state-wise collections at Rs 28,970 crore, growing 11% from last July. Karnataka followed Maharashtra, although in actual terms, they raked in collections of Rs 13,025 crore in July 2024.

Uttar Pradesh saw a lower pace of growth, but recorded high monthly collections in actual terms.