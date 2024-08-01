GST Collections In July Reach Rs 1.82 Lakh Crore, Rise 10.3% Annually
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat continue to be among the top states in terms of GST revenues.
The gross Goods and Services Tax collections increased 10.3% year-on-year to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in July, according to a release by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.
The Fineprint
Gross GST revenue: Rs 1.82 lakh crore.
Central GST: Rs 32,400 crore, up 8.7% year-on-year.
State GST: Rs 40,300 crore, up 7.1% year-on-year.
IGST: Rs 96,447 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year.
Cess: Rs 12,953 crore, up 10% year-on-year.
On an year-to-date basis, collections grew by 10.2%.
Statewise Trends
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat continue to be among the top states in terms of GST revenue. In actual terms, Maharashtra continued to dominate state-wise collections at Rs 28,970 crore, growing 11% from last July. Karnataka followed Maharashtra, although in actual terms, they raked in collections of Rs 13,025 crore in July 2024.
Uttar Pradesh saw a lower pace of growth, but recorded high monthly collections in actual terms.