GST Collections Rise 10.3% To Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore In December

The Goods and Services Tax collections for December rose 10.3% to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, as compared with the year-ago period, on the back of festive season consumption.

The average monthly gross GST collection so far in FY24 was Rs 1.66 lakh crore, totalling Rs 14.97 lakh crore in the first nine months of the year against Rs 13.4 lakh crore during the same period last year, evidencing a 12% growth, data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday showed.

In November, revenue from domestic transactions (including imports of services) rose 13% from a year earlier.

The highest ever collection was recorded in April at Rs 1.87 lakh crore. Meanwhile, monthly collections in November for October transactions came in at Rs 1.67 crore.

The collection is slightly lower than those seen last month, but the consistent mark of above Rs 1.6 lakh crore provides large fiscal confidence despite the various global headwinds, according to Abhishek Jain, partner and national head for indirect tax at KPMG. “Festive cheer and continued settlement of FY 17-18 and 18-19 dues would have contributed well to this continued growth,” he said