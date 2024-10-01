GST Anti-Profiteering Clause To Expire From April Next Year

The central government on Tuesday announced April 1, 2025, as the sunset date for the anti-profiteering clause in the Goods and Services Tax law.

Additionally, starting Oct. 1, all pending complaints related to anti-profiteering will be managed by the Principal Bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) rather than the Competition Commission of India, according to a notification from the GST policy wing.

The anti-profiteering measure stipulates that any reduction in the rate of tax or the benefit of input tax credit needs to be passed on to the final consumer by way of a commensurate reduction in prices.

The GST Council in June recommended amendment to CGST Act provisions to provide a sunset clause of April 1, 2025, for anti-profiteering under GST. Moreover, it decided to shift hearing of such cases from the CCI to GSTAT when it becomes functional.