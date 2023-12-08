Dream11 Withdraws Challenge Against Rs 1,221-Crore GST Notice

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 Fantasy Pvt. has opted to withdraw its challenge against a Rs 1,221-crore GST show cause notice, issued by the Maharashtra state GST department.

This was after the state informed the division bench of the Bombay High Court that the tax department has withdrawn the demand notice with the intention of issuing a fresh show cause notice.

The notice asserted tax dues for FY2018 and FY2019 at a rate of 28%. The 28% GST rate was only implemented starting Oct. 1, creating a discrepancy. In response, Dream11 initially filed a plea with the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the show cause notice.