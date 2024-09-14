DGGI Flags Rs 2.01 Lakh Crore GST Evasion In FY24, Online Gaming And BFSI Sectors Top List

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has detected 6,084 cases of GST evasion amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore in fiscal 2023-24, with the online gaming and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sectors emerging as the most prone to evasion. The evasion amount is nearly double the Rs 1.01 lakh crore detected in 2022-23 across 4,872 cases.

Online gaming accounted for the highest evasion, with Rs 81,875 crore detected in just 78 cases. The BFSI sector followed with Rs 18,961 crore evasion across 171 cases.

Other sectors, including works contract services and pharmaceuticals, also recorded significant tax evasion but on a smaller scale.

In FY24, Rs 26,605 crore in voluntary taxes was paid, an increase from Rs 20,713 crore in the previous year. The DGGI report highlights that 46% of the evasion was due to non-payment of tax, while 20% related to fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims.