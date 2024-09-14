DGGI Flags Rs 2.01 Lakh Crore GST Evasion In FY24, Online Gaming And BFSI Sectors Top List
Online gaming accounted for the highest evasion, with Rs 81,875 crore detected in just 78 cases. The BFSI sector followed with Rs 18,961 crore evasion across 171 cases.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has detected 6,084 cases of GST evasion amounting to Rs 2.01 lakh crore in fiscal 2023-24, with the online gaming and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sectors emerging as the most prone to evasion. The evasion amount is nearly double the Rs 1.01 lakh crore detected in 2022-23 across 4,872 cases.
Other sectors, including works contract services and pharmaceuticals, also recorded significant tax evasion but on a smaller scale.
In FY24, Rs 26,605 crore in voluntary taxes was paid, an increase from Rs 20,713 crore in the previous year. The DGGI report highlights that 46% of the evasion was due to non-payment of tax, while 20% related to fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims.
In 2023-24, 1,976 cases of GST evasion were detected in iron, copper, scrap and alloys sectors involving Rs 16,806 crore of tax evaded.
Pan masala, tobacco, cigarette and bidi came second with 212 cases involving an evasion of Rs 5,794 crore. Plywood, timber and paper had 238 cases involving tax evasion of Rs 1,196 crore. Electronic items saw 23 cases (Rs 1,165 crore), followed by marble, granite and tiles 235 cases (Rs 315 crore).
During fiscal 2023-24, the total GST evasion detected by DGGI officers and Central GST zone was over Rs 2.37 lakh crore in 20,576 cases. This includes Rs 2.01 lakh crore detected by DGGI in 6,084 cases and Rs 35,377 crore by CGST zones in 14,492 cases.
The detection of GST evasion by DGGI has been steadily rising since the roll-out of GST in 2017. In 2017-18, Rs 7,879 crore was detected, followed by Rs 19,319 crore in 2018-19, Rs 21,739 crore in 2019-20, Rs 31,908 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 50,325 crore in 2021-22.
