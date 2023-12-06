Delta Corp Unit Gets Interim Relief On Rs 6,384 Crore GST Notice

The Calcutta High Court has granted interim relief to a unit of Delta Corp. in a matter relating to the Rs 6,384 crore payment of the shortfall goods and services tax.

The court directed that no effect be given to any order passed by the tax authority in relation to the show-cause notice, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In October, Deltatech Gaming Ltd. received an intimation for payment of the shortfall tax from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata.

The alleged tax shortfall of Rs 6,236 crore was from January 2018 to November 2022, while another Rs 147 crore was for July 2017 to October 2022.