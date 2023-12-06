CBIC Looking To Popularise E-Invoicing, Tighten Registration, Says Special Secretary

The department is also working on popularising e-invoicing more and nudging taxpayers to do so, he said, adding that the current level of implementation is 'tardy'.

An extension to the business-to-customer segment for e-invoicing would be the next step after the business-to-business segment is penetrated, Priya said. The current e-invoicing threshold is set at Rs 5 crore.

The GST Appellate Tribunal will hopefully be operational in four to five months, Priya said. The department will start the selection selection process for members.

A total of around 33,000 notices have been sent to companies as part of the ongoing series of GST demand notices for the period of 2017-18. An automated-scrutiny model is also being worked on by GST officials, the secretary said

A meeting of the national coordination committee, a group comprised of GST authorities from state and centre units, is expected later in December, Priya said.