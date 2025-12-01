Zero-Tariff Deal: US, UK Announce Pact On Pharmaceutical Imports, Drug Pricing

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with the UK to allow tariff-free imports of pharmaceutical products in exchange for a significant reduction in rebates drugmakers pay to Britain’s National Health Service.

The US agreed to “exempt U.K.-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from Section 232 tariffs,” the Office of the US Trade Representative announced Monday. The US will also “refrain from targeting U.K. pharmaceutical pricing practices” in certain trade investigations during President Donald Trump’s term, according to the statement.

While the US and UK had agreed to a trade framework earlier this year that set a broad tariff rate on British goods, the two countries had yet to sort how key products would be treated, including pharmaceuticals.

The UK will increase the net price it pays for new medicines by 25%, according to USTR. Some of the world’s biggest drugmakers have long criticized the British government over its approach to pricing and the clawback mechanism used to control costs in the state-run NHS. The deal reduces the rebate on medicine sales to the NHS to a maximum of 15%, from the current level of about 23%, people familiar with the matter said ahead of the announcement.